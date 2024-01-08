‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman and Katrina premieres on Prime Video

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 04:56 PM

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced the eagerly awaited global streaming premiere of YRF’s high-octane action thriller ‘Tiger 3′. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the lead, and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist.

Starting today, ‘Tiger 3’ is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. ‘Tiger 3’ is the latest addition to the Prime membership, joining other global super-hit titles from the YRF Spy Universe, such as ‘Pathaan’, ‘War, Ek Tha Tiger’, and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, currently streaming on Prime Video.

The film is the third installment of the renowned ‘Tiger’ franchise, following ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The story revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family.

“The Tiger franchise and the YRF Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest IP of Indian cinema with the biggest stars coming on-board these franchises. The Legacy of Tiger is one that has grown from strength to strength with each installment,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with Prime Video has proven to be so fruitful, with our most loved titles being available to stream on the service. With Tiger 3 premiering today, I am glad we’re able to give our viewers the chance to enjoy this film with their families, on a device of their convenience!”