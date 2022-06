| Tiger Cup Nupavesh Guides Pkmcc To 15 Run Victory Over Lncc

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: N Nupavesh scalped three wickets to guide PKMCC to a 15-run victory over LNCC in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup on Saturday.

Brief Scores: PKMCC 101/8 in 18.4 overs (R Gowtham Raj Yadav 52) bt LNCC 86 in 18.3 overs (N Nupavesh 3/18); Sai Satya 118 in 18.3 overs (B Rilasa Reddy 49) lost to HUCC 119/6 in 18.3 overs (G Venkat 45).