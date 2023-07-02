Time for ex-servicemen to continue duty, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the time had come for ex-servicemen to continue serving the country to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of the people.

Welcoming a large number of ex-service personnel from Maharashtra into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi by offering them pink scarves, he reiterated that qualitative change could be possible only with a transformed India. He called for a radical change in the governance to unleash a new era of welfare, development and upliftment.

Stating that was heartening that soldiers of the country have come forward in response to the BRS slogan of ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’, he said time had come for the ex-servicemen to continue their duty to achieve qualitative change in the lives of the people.

With retired soldiers joining the party in a big way, the BRS, which has been making deep inroads into Maharashtra with the slogan of ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’, now has the addition of Jai Jawan in support of Jai Kisan in the forefront.

The State has over two lakh ex-servicemen, with a majority of them keen on playing a decisive role in bringing about the much talked about Bharat Parivartan, the avowed goal of the BRS President.

The retired defence personnel who joined the party included some of the ranks of colonels, apart from several office bearers of ex-servicemen associations from different districts of Maharashtra, who assured the party leadership of all out support to help realise a qualitative change in administration.

Sunil Bapurao Pagare, secretary of ‘Fauji Janata Party’ from Nasik district and a popular ex-serviceman, was among those who joined on Sunday. Others who joined on the occasion included Praveen Anand Thoke from Malegaon, Sagar Magre from Nashik, Tukaram Dafad from Pune, Sunil Andhare from Solapur, Baban Pawar from Shirur and Sandeep Lagad from Dond, to mention a few names.

BRS leaders MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Balka Suman, former minister Samudrala Venugopalachari, BRS leaders Shankaranna Dhondge and others were present.