Time has come to fight for OBC rights: Krishna Mohan Rao

State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao called upon OBC communities to join hands to fight for their legitimate rights.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre was neglecting OBC communities, State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao called upon BC communities to join hands to fight for their legitimate rights.

Speaking at the All India OBC Employees National Conference here on Tuesday, Rao said that due to the delay in taking decisions on various development and welfare issues related to OBC communities, the Centre was pushing these communities backward in all fields.

The Centre was neither taking up the Caste Census nor implementing the backlog system. It was not creating a separate ministry for OBCs as well, he said, adding that the union government was not even increasing the income limit of non-creamy layer categories causing a lot of unrest among the OBC youth.

He said the time has come for all the employees to fight together for the realization of their rights.