Tipper lorry mows down class six student in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: A Class Six student died after being run over by a tipper lorry at Kanchanbagh on Monday morning.

The victim, D Bheemraj, 11, a resident of Balapur, was going on a motorcycle along with his father D Venkatesh from Chandrayangutta towards Balapur when the tipper lorry hit their bike from behind near Alhamdulillah Hotel.

“Bheemraj fell off the bike and came under the wheel of the tipper lorry. Death was instant for him,” Kanchanbagh Sub-inspector P Sai Ram said, adding that the lorry driver, who was driving in a negligent manner, was taken into custody.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary and after autopsy, was handed over to the family.