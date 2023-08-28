Tirumala: Authorities successfully trap another leopard in Seshachalam forests

By Prasad Yenugonda

Tirumala: In a significant achievement for the forest authorities, a leopard that had been elusive for the past four days in the Seshachalam forests has been successfully trapped. The determined efforts of the wildlife officials led to the capture of the leopard late on Sunday night, near the 7th mile of the forest area.

The operation was meticulously executed, with authorities closely monitoring camera trap images and strategically placing traps to secure the elusive feline. The continuous monitoring of wildlife activities played a pivotal role in the eventual success of the mission. Tirumala’s Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Nageshwar Rao, provided insights into the efforts undertaken.

“We deployed approximately 300 motion-detected cameras to meticulously surveil the movement of animals within the forest area,” stated Nageshwar Rao. He further revealed that plans are underway to acquire an additional 500 cameras, reinforcing the forest department’s commitment to enhancing pilgrim safety for those journeying to Tirumala.

On the tragic incident of a girl’s demise caused by a leopard attack last month, Nageshwar Rao disclosed that strands of leopard hair were discovered on the girl’s body. Following comprehensive DNA sequencing, authorities are on the brink of unveiling critical information pertaining to which of the four trapped leopards was responsible for the unfortunate incident.

“We are on the brink of identifying the specific leopard responsible for the girl’s tragic demise through DNA sequencing,” Nageshwar Rao affirmed, emphasizing the department’s dedication to resolving the incident with precision and scientific rigor.

The successful trapping of the leopard reflects the concerted efforts of the forest authorities to ensure the safety of both wildlife and pilgrims traversing the revered Tirumala hills.