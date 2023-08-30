Tirumala Brahmotsavam to commence from September 18

The Tirumala Sri Venkateswaraswami Brahmotsavams will be held from September 18 to 26, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would present silk clothes to the deity on Sept. 18 evening. There would be two Brahmotsavams this year due to Adhikamasam, he said, adding that Garuda Seva on Sept. 22, Swarna Ratham on Sept. 23, Rathotsavam on Sept. 25, Chakrasnanam and Dhwajarohanam on Sept. 26 would be held.

Elaborate arrangements would be made to meet the rush during the celebrations and no recommendation letters would be entertained during the week, he stated.