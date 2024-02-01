“Today is February 1; where is the notification for the jobless?”

Addressing a joint news conference at the Assembly media point, BRS MLA's reminded CM A Revanth Reddy that as per the Congress job calendar, February 1 was the much-awaited day for the Group 1 aspirants

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 08:42 PM

Hyderabad: “Today is February 1 and where is the much awaited Group 1 notification?” questioned BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Manik Rao on Thursday.

Addressing a joint news conference at the Assembly media point, they reminded the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that as per the Congress job calendar, February 1 was the much-awaited day for the Group 1 aspirants. The Chief Minister appeared to have forgotten the commitment he had given to the jobless in the state, he should respond to the call of the jobless youths, they commented.

They said that the appointment letters given to the newly recruited nurses by the government was the outcome of the relentless efforts made by T Harish Rao as the Minister for Health. Uncertainty now looms large over the promises made to the people of the State by the Congress government as the Chief Minister had already made it clear that the promises would be implemented only if the Congress wins the Parliamentary polls. How long would it take Revanth Reddy to implement the party guarantees, he questioned.

Wishing all success to BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar rao, they said that the KCRs oath taking would mark opening of a new innings in his career. Under his leadership the BRS would strongly fight for the issues of the State, they asserted.