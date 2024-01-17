| Toddy Tapper Found Dead On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri

He suffered a heart attack while tapping toddy on tree in Rajannagudem village of Motkuru mandal, Bhuvanagiri.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 05:41 PM

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Telangana, a toddy tapper named Lakshmayya was found dead on a palm tree.

Locals, who found his body laid hanging from the tree, brought him down from the palm tree with the assistance of JCB.

