Toddy tapper found dead on palm tree in Bhuvanagiri

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Telangana, a toddy tapper named Lakshmayya was found dead on a palm tree.
He suffered a heart attack while tapping toddy on tree in Rajannagudem village of Motkuru mandal, Bhuvanagiri.
Locals, who found his body laid hanging from the tree, brought him down from the palm tree with the assistance of JCB.
Watch the video here:
కల్లు గీస్తుండగా గుండెపోటు
తాటి చెట్టుపైనే గీత కార్మికుడి మృతి
భువనగిరి – మోత్కూరు మండలం రాజన్నగూడెం గ్రామానికి చెందిన గీత కార్మికుడు లక్ష్మయ్య తాటి చెట్టు ఎక్కి కల్లు గీస్తుండగా గుండెపోటుతో చెట్టుపైనే మృతి చెందాడు. pic.twitter.com/3gcTEWyWSn
— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) January 17, 2024