‘Top Gear’ review: A tolerable crime drama

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: Although the premise of the film is simple, Aadi Saikumar’s ‘Top Gear’ is executed quite well. Director Sashikanth has done a decent job with the handling of this action thriller.

The story revolves around Arjun (Aadi), a simple and innocent cab driver who gets entangled in a drug deal. Siddharth (Mime Gopi) is a drug dealer who reaches Hyderabad to carry out a narcotics transaction and jet off to Singapore. In the city of pearls, Arjun, who is recently married to Aadhya (Riya Suman), gets dragged into the operation to mislead the cops and do the deal successfully.

To this end, the drug lord uses Aadhya as bait, leaving Arjun no choice but to do his bidding. The rest of the plot deals with how Arjun accomplishes the task assigned to him to ensure the safety of his wife. The suspense centres on David’s name and the drug-bag surprise that drives the entire plot.

The oft-repeated plotline is rather predictable and has nothing new to offer, but, to its credit, it does give some thrilling moments. While the first half — which revolves around the planning of the drug deal and Arjun-Aadhya’s life, is decent, the second half could have been better.

Aadi Saikumar proves his mettle, once again, with this film and does a good job playing an innocent guy forced to get involved in criminal dealings. Riya Suman not only adds glam quotient to the film but also enacts her role in a decent manner.

Director Sashikanth played safe by picking a storyline which is tried and tested, and in doing so, he has managed to get a good thriller out. However, the plot could have been a tad bit tauter and more thrilling elements to make the second half more racy. The climax part of the film looks like a rushed affair.

Overall, this crime drama is a passable affair with its set of engaging and interesting twists and turns.