TOSS intensive admission drive from November 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has decided to hold an intensive admission drive, between November 1 and 10, for enrolling candidates to SSC and intermediate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

The Society has instructed the District Educational Officers (DEOs) to identify gaps, uncovered areas or groups and prepare an action plan to reach out to them.

The TOSS district coordinators of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Hanmakonda, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Rangareddy and Hyderabad were instructed to prepare an action plan for admission drive before October 27.

They were asked to coordinate with DEOs concerned to facilitate them to take up the drive.