TOSS inter exams: Telugu medium economics exam cancelled after major goof up

Invigilators in the examination centres spotted the mistake while distributing the question paper to the Telugu medium students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a major goof up, Telangana Open School Telugu medium intermediate students appearing for the economics examination Tuesday were provided with an English medium economics question paper, resulting in the cancellation of the exam.

Invigilators in the examination centres spotted the mistake while distributing the question paper to the Telugu medium students. Around 13,000 students registered for the said exam.

According to a senior official of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), the question papers were wrongly packed and dispatched from the printing press.

“Telugu medium Economics question paper was written on the bundle cover. However, English-medium question papers were there in the bundle. This issue happened at the printing press level. We have cancelled the economics examination for Telugu medium students and it will be re-conducted at respective exam centres on May 13. A fresh question paper will be prepared,” the official said.

