TOSS to conduct SSC and IPE examination in April/May 2023

The TOSS students can also make examination fee payment with a late fee of Rs. 50 per subject between February 17 and February 22.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Director of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Monday has notified to conduct the TOSS SSC and Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in April/May 2023.

Candidates can pay the examination fee without fine from February 1 to 10 and with a fine of Rs. 25 per paper is February 11 to February 16, the notification said. The TOSS students can also make examination fee payment with a late fee of Rs. 50 per subject between February 17 and February 22.

The payment of the examination fee by learners will be through the official website www.telenganaopenschool.org or Meeseva/TS online centres in the State, the notification said.

The challan and DD payments will not be accepted and if any of the examination fee remittance dance is declared as holiday, the immediate next working day is to be reckoned as the remittance date, the notification clarified.