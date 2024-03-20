Tough fight in Congress between Reddy, Velama leaders for Karimnagar

Though 10 Congress leaders applied for the Karimnagar parliament ticket, Reddy and Velama community leaders are making serious efforts to get the ticket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 07:30 PM

Karimnagar: Though the candidates for a majority of Lok Sabha constituencies are finalized, the Congress party is unable to come to a conclusion on a few segments. Karimnagar is one such segment that has become a challenge for the party leadership.

Though 10 Congress leaders applied for the Karimnagar parliament ticket, Reddy and Velama community leaders are making serious efforts to get the ticket. Senior leader and former MLA Aligireddy Praveen Reddy and Velichala Rajender Rao are among those trying for the ticket. Praveen Reddy, who was elected as MLA from Husnabad in 2009, was denied an assembly ticket in 2023. The party had instead given the Husnabad ticket to Ponnam Prabhakar, who is said to have assured to Praveen Reddy for the Karimnagar parliament constituency.

Also Read Telangana: Congress releases first list with four candidates for Lok Sabha elections

On the other hand, Rajender Rao, son of senior leader and former MLA Jagapathi Rao, is also trying for the ticket. Rajender, who worked as Praja Rajyam Party Karimnagar district president, contested as MP from Karimnagar in 2009. He also contested for Choppadandi assembly segment as an independent candidate.