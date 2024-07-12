Toxic gas leak at Chemical plant in Telangana, six hurt

Though the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the local officials had claimed to have no information about it.

Nalgonda: Six workers were injured in a mishap at the chemical plant of Jaya laboratories at Malkapur village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district.

They fell unconscious and suffered injuries as they were exposed to toxic gas that leaked from the chemical plant of the Laboratories. Though the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the local officials had claimed to have no information about it.

According to reports reaching here the workers injured were given first aid before they were shifted to hospital for treatment.