TPCC asks government for special drive against stray dogs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) appealed to the State government to launch a special drive to address the stray dog menace across the State.

Referring to the incident at the MGM Hospital, Warangal, where a newborn baby was eaten by stray dogs, TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan said despite increasing incidents, authorities were not taking any action.

“Respective local bodies should pay a compensation of Rs.5 lakh to the families of deceased persons and Rs.50,000 to Rs.1 lakh should be paid to the injured persons,” Niranjan demanded at a press conference here on Saturday.

Despite the High Court orders on August 2, authorities were not initiating any action. Health Minister D Rajanarasimha should take stern action against the officials, he said.