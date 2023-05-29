TPDA seeks public cooperation amid shortage of change for Rs 2,000 notes

TPDA has made a public appeal urging cooperation from customers in tendering change or embracing digital payments.

Published Date - 03:04 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association (TPDA) has made a public appeal urging cooperation from customers in tendering change or embracing digital payments following the recent Government of India and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order stating that the Rs 2,000 note is legal tender and can be exchanged from banks until September 30.

The association has placed notices at filling stations across the city, requesting customers to consider the impact of their transactions on the availability of change.

The notice from TPDA states, “Please cooperate with us in serving you by tendering change or opt for digital payments. We receive and tender change from customers only, and since customers are trying to use Rs 2,000 notes, we are extremely short of change. Hence, we solicit your cooperation by tendering exact or reasonable note denominations as per your purchase amount at our outlets. We try to serve you in every possible manner, but we are not responsible to provide you change against every Rs 2,000 note.”

Acknowledging the customers’ preference for using Rs 2,000 notes, TPDA emphasises the severe shortage of change that has ensued. As a result, the association appeals to customers to consider using precise or reasonable denominations for their purchases to alleviate the ongoing change scarcity at filling stations.

While TPDA endeavours to serve customers to the best of its abilities, the association clarifies that it cannot guarantee change availability for every Rs 2,000 note.

The surge in customers using these higher denomination notes has created a significant challenge in maintaining sufficient change reserves. In an effort to provide convenience, TPDA recommends customers to opt for digital payment methods.

