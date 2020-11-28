Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad 

There will be traffic restrictions during the visit of the Prime Minister, police said.

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday afternoon to Bharat Bio-tech, all the commuters on Rajiv Rahadari (Hyderabad – Karimnagar Road) have been advised to cooperate with the police in view of security reasons.

