Traffic restrictions at Jubilee Hill Road No 45: Motorists complain of long travel time

Traffic police are implementing a diversion plan aimed at reducing traffic flow on the Jubilee Hills checkpost to Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge road stretch

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Traffic diversions at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Motorists complain of long travel time and more fuel consumption while commuting on the Road No 45 route and surroundings in Jubilee Hills following the traffic restrictions imposed since Friday.

The traffic police are implementing a diversion plan aimed at reducing traffic flow on the Jubilee Hills checkpost to Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge road stretch. On Sunday, there was not much traffic during the day on the road. However, in the evening there were traffic slows down at Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills Road No 45 junction and surroundings.

Niraj Kumar, a local resident of Road No 45 said he used to reach his house in 10 minutes during day time and around 5 minutes during the nights. “Now, it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to reach my house from Jubilee Hills checkpost as I have to travel till Journalist Colony and take a ‘u’ turn. It is a nightmare,” he complained.

Syed Fazal Hussain, a Zomato delivery boy, said the traffic diversions were leading to long travel distance and costing heavily for them. “We are paid according to the old traffic route maps wherein there were many open junction and ‘u’ turns. Now we are travelling more distance leading to higher consumption of fuel and longer time to deliver food parcel to the customer. It is a monitory loss for us,” he said.

According to a cab driver, K Murali, people travelling from Filmnagar to Jubilee Hills are diverted to Cable Bridge Road and take a ‘u’ turn after traveling half a kilometer on Road No 45. “It takes five minutes more time and extra fuel consumption. Passengers are likely to be displeased with us and assume we are driving around long to inflate the charges,” he said.

At many closed u-turns the motorists were seen arguing with the traffic policemen and blaming them for causing hardship to the motorists.