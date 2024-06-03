Training program for police inaugurated at Mahindra University

The program was attended by 100 officers from different ranks along with faculty members from various law schools, including Mahindra University.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: The importance of comprehending the recent three criminal laws was highlighted by Nitika Pant, IPS, DCP Medchal during the inaugural 4-Day Training Program for the Police Officers at School of Law, Mahindra University.

The laws are namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which aim to update outdated laws, modernize the criminal justice system and bring innovations in trials.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Balakista Reddy, Dean-School of Law underlined the saying that “ignorance of the law is no excuse” for the citizens in general and the police officers in particular, highlighting the significance of Academic Social Responsibility (ASR).

Advocate AP Suresh, a practicing criminal lawyer from Telangana High Court asserted the complexity of the CrPC in comparison to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while also, concerning about delays in filing First Information Reports (FIRs) and advocating for stricter penalties to serve as deterrents against criminal activities.

A training material prepared by the Prof. Reddy and Dr. J. Lakshmi Charan, Faculty SOL at Mahindra University was also released by the dignitaries.