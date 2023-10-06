Warangal: Tri-City journalists get 13-acre site for housing

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hanamkonda: Journalists here got a 13-acre site at Madiaplli village of Hasanparthi Mandal for housing. The land was allotted to the Greater Warangal Press Club for housing plots for deserving journalists who are not in the two housing societies.

Minister KT Rama Rao handed over a copy of the circular to the members of the six-man committee regarding the land allotment. He appreciated the work done by the six-man committee to provide a place of their own to the eligible working journalists in the city who are not members of the housing societies.

The six-man committee expressed happiness that the long-awaited wish of journalists will soon be fulfilled. They thanked West MLA Dasyam Vinayabhaskar, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Collector Sikta Patnaik, Additional Collector Mahenderji and others who worked for this. The committee announced that soon it will announce further action on the arrangements for providing house sites to eligible working journalists.

