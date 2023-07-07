Waterfalls in Mulugu come alive following rainfall in Chhattisgarh

Bogatha waterfalls has been revitalized by the rainfall recorded from the neighbouring State of Chhattisgarh.

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 05:46 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Photo by Kore Aravind

Mulugu: In an enchanting display of nature’s beauty, Bogatha waterfalls, widely known as the Telangana Niagara, has been revitalized by the rainfall recorded from the neighbouring State of Chhattisgarh since Thursday. This surge of water has transformed the waterfalls into a captivating spectacle.

Located in the forests of Koyaveerapuram G village under Wazeedu Mandal in the district, Bogatha waterfalls has earned its reputation as one of the most renowned tourist destinations. Visitors from both nearby regions and distant locales are flocking to witness the breathtaking beauty of the cascading waters. The surrounding area offers a haven for birdwatching enthusiasts, with its picturesque landscape and diverse avian species. To reach this mesmerizing destination, travellers must embark on a journey of approximately 420 km from Hyderabad, passing through Khammam.

Moreover, another waterfall named ‘V-falls’ (Doosapatiloddhi), nestled within the Kongala forest area, has also experienced a significant increase in water flow due to recent rainfall. This natural wonder adds to the allure of the region, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore multiple enchanting waterfalls in close proximity.

With the Bogatha waterfalls getting water, tourists will have a chance to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing beauty of Telangana’s vibrant landscapes soon.