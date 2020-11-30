TRS accuses news channel of influencing voters

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against Raj News channel for intentionally and deliberately spreading wrong and fabricated news against the State government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS party in violation of the model code of conduct. The party leadership urged the Election Commission to initiate appropriate measures against the news channel at the earliest.

In the complaint, TRS general secretary and MLC M Sreenivas Reddy said the news channel was indulging in a deliberate and biased campaign against TRS among the voters of GHMC. He said all the stories were telecasted without verifying with the relevant authorities and were one-sided and devoid of facts. He alleged that the partisan campaign was being conducted to favour and spread false, fabricated and distorted information under the guise of news, on the eve of polling to GHMC.

“These distorted and manufactured antagonistic news telecast by the news channel targeting personal modesty and dignity has resulted in criminal defamation of the Chief Minister,” he added. TRS general secretary Bharat Kumar Soma and legal cell leader Kalyana Rao and others accompanied Sreenivas Reddy.

