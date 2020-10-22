TRS achieved what was not possible over six decades of oppn rule: Harish

The Opposition Party workers from various villages in Dubbak have said that they have decided to support the TRS candidate as they were impressed with the work of the TRS government

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the TRS government had done more work in six years than what Congress and Telugu Desam parties together could not do in six decades of their rule.

Addressing the Opposition party leaders and workers, who joined in Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Rao at his Siddipet residence here on Thursday, the Minister has said that they were taking the State forward by giving equal importance to development and welfare schemes.

The Opposition Party workers from various villages in Dubbak have said that they have decided to support the TRS candidate as they were impressed with the work of the TRS government.

Saying that Mallanna Sagar will change the face of Thoguta Mandal, Rao has said that the development is possible only with the TRS Party.

Asking the people not to believe in false campaigns being carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress Party leaders and contesting candidates, Rao has said that the Opposition parties will come to the people only when the elections are around.

He has appealed to the people to know the facts before voting.

Stating that the TRS campaign is getting overwhelming response, Rao has said that TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha will win the election with a bumper majority.

Leaders and workers from Ghanpur in Thoguta Mandal, Sherupally, Bandaram, and Narsampet in Doulthabad Mandal have joined TRS.