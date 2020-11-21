TRS candidates way ahead in campaign

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: TRS MLA and party election in-charge of Subhash Nagar division Hanmanth Shinde said the people of Hyderabad are drawn to the rapid growth and development activities that were taken up during the TRS regime. To improve the infrastructure and develop the city further, Shinde said, voters should cast their vote to all TRS candidates once again in the upcoming GHMC elections.

Participating in the campaign along with Subash Nagar TRS candidate Gudimetla Hemalatha on Saturday, he recalled how Hyderabad has changed over the years under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Having spent Rs 50 crore in the division, the government had successfully completed all the development works on time, he said.

People should once again vote for TRS and ensure a landslide victory in the civic body polls, Shinde said adding that door-to-door election campaigning would be intensified from Sunday in each and every basthi in the division.The TRS government’s welfare schemes will be highlighted during the campaigning. He added that because of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao’s vision to bring MNCs to the city, youth are getting employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, with the process of filing for nomination ending on Friday, TRS candidates along with party leaders are carving out plans to intensify the election campaign with polling day barely two weeks away. TRS leaders have taken a lead compared to other party nominees as some of them have already flagged off door campaigning in their respective divisions.

Former TRS corporator Gudimetla Suresh Reddy is one among those campaigning for his wife and TRS candidate Gudimetla Hemalatha at Sri Sai Nagar. Suresh Reddy urged residents to extend their support to his wife Hemalatha to ensure her win in the corporation elections with a massive majority.

