TRS Chandanagar candidate overwhelmed by public support

Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: The campaign by TRS candidate Manjula Raghunath Reddy in Chandanagar has been evoking positive response in different parts of the division. In her extensive campaign, Manjula has been meeting people in different colonies and residential areas of the division and seeking support for her candidature for the GHMC polls slated to be held on December 1. She was accompanied by party leaders and supporters as she went on a door-to-door campaign in Vemana Colony, Bhavanipuram and surrounding areas in the division.

She explained to the voters about the development and growth that took place in Chanda Nagar division during the TRS rule. Going by the response from people during the padayatra, Manjula Raghunath expressed confidence that the TRS would emerge victorious in all the divisions of GHMC.

Manjula reached out to the people of marginal communities and people dependent on caste-based professions and enquired about their problems. She asked whether they were being benefited from the government’s welfare schemes or not. In her interactions, she highlighted the tricks being played by the opposition leaders, their false promises and their tactics to divide people for votes, and added that these designs would not yield any results for them.

The TRS candidate was impressed with the support she got from residential colonies and association members who voluntarily came forward and expressed their support to the TRS. Residents of Sri Ram Nagar Colony, KCR Enclave too extended their support in writing and felicitated her. A retired Army personnel, Bogaiah, did his bit by handing over his small savings to help Manjula in her election campaign.

