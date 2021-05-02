TRS is unstoppable, says Indrakaran after Nagarjuna Sagar poll victory

Minister said the people, impressed by welfare schemes and developmental activities voted for Nomula Bhagath Kumar

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said on Sunday that the TRS party was unstoppable in any election. He stated that BJP had no takers in Telangana.

Congratulating TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath Kumar for his victory in the by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency, the Minister said the people, impressed by welfare schemes and developmental activities, voted for him. He said the party would reach greater heights under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chakdrasekhar Rao and the party’s working president K T Rama Rao. The victory proved that the voters had reposed faith in the party.

The minister reiterated that BJP would never be an alternative political party to TRS in Telangana. He maintained that electors of Nagarjunasagar constituency had taught a lesson to both the national parties, BJP and Congress. The Congress, in fact, has lost its existence in Telangana,” he added.

