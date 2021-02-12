TRS women leaders thank CM KCR for giving GHMC top posts to women

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: TRS women elected representatives led by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Friday thanked Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor posts of GHMC to women. They termed him as a visionary who has been providing equal representation for women in politics on par with men since the State formation.

Satyavathi Rathod along with Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, MP Maloth Kavitha, TRS women wing president Gundu Sudharani and other TRS women leaders felicitated newly elected GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalaxmi and Mothe Srilatha Reddy on the occasion. Both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor thanked the Chief Minister for giving them the opportunity and vowed to live up to his expectations as well as that of people of Telangana State.

