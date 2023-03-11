| Try These Four Super Cool Drinks To Keep You Hydrated This Summer

Try these four super cool drinks to keep you hydrated this summer

To stay hydrated, besides the usual buttermilk, watermelon juice, coconut water and lassi, here are four recipes to make your hydrating delicious summer drinks.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: We all know how important it is to stay hydrated this season to beat the heat. While many feel water is the key to it, they are also bored of drinking just water sometimes. There are many flavours out there that can help you upgrade from a plain glass of water to some fancy coolers to stay hydrated.

Besides the usual buttermilk, watermelon juice, coconut water and lassi, here are four recipes to make your hydrating delicious summer drinks:

Ginger lemon cooler

Finely grate some ginger and get a teaspoon of fresh ginger juice; add this ginger juice to ¼ cup of lemon juice, two tablespoons of honey, a pinch of salt, and two cups of water or coconut water. Add some ice and enjoy the cooler.

Grapefruit twist

Add ½ cup of fresh orange juice, ¼ cup of lemon juice, and ¼ cup of grapefruit juice to a blender with two cups of water, two tablespoons of honey, and a pinch of salt. Blend them all together for 30 seconds and serve.

Make it pink

Add some coconut water, ½ cup of strongly brewed hibiscus tea, two teaspoons of strawberry syrup, and 1/3 cup of coconut milk into a jar and blend until it is all combined. Now, add one to two tablespoons of honey and blend. Add some finely chopped strawberries to a glass and add the blended drink to the glass. Garnish with strawberry slices and serve chilled!

Virgin cucumber lemonade

Blend in four to five slices of cucumber, one tablespoon of fresh lime juice, and a tablespoon of sugar syrup in a blender. Add into a glass with some soda and ice cubes and serve.