TS college staff asked to attend office regularly

Hyderabad: All the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Government Junior Colleges, and Private Aided Junior Colleges in the State have been instructed to attend their respective colleges regularly.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, all principals, junior lecturers and other non-teaching staff of the Government Junior Colleges and Private Aided Junior Colleges in the State are hereby instructed to attend their respective colleges regularly henceforth,” Commissioner of Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel said in proceedings issued on Tuesday.

So far, these colleges have been working with 50 per cent staff in the rotational basis due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Principals and junior lecturers should continue to monitor online classes beamed via Doordarshan and T-SAT channels besides undertaking enrollment drive effectively to the maximum extend, he said, adding that all other instructions issued in this context from time-time should be adhered meticulously.

The Regional Joint Director of Intermediate Education, Warangal/District Intermediate Education Officers, and Nodal Officers were instructed to ensure that academic activities were performed without any distraction and loss of instructions to students.

