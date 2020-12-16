TS govt committed to the welfare of weaker sections, minorities: Gangula

He advised people to develop their businesses by availing subsidies and other benefits

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar reiterated that theTelangana government was committed to the welfare of weaker sections as well as minorities.

Speaking after distributing the loan subsidy cheques to the beneficiaries of Minority Welfare Corporation here on Wednesday, the minister said the government was sanctioning high subsidy loans and grants for the upliftment of weaker sections and minorities. He advised people to develop their businesses by availing subsidies and other benefits.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taking all possible measures to bring change in the living conditions of people. While educated youths have been provided jobs, unemployed were provided an opportunity to develop business by extending financial support through loans.

Earlier, banks would not have come forward to give loans to unemployed youths to establish businesses. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana state. Earlier, the Minister inaugurated three smart toilets at Ujwala park, Ambedkar stadium and collectorate office.

On the instructions from Municipal Administrations and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, 15 smart toilets were constructed in the town with modern facilities for the convenience of the people and women. Toilets were constructed at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore dran from pattana pragathi funds, he said.

Responsibility of maintaining them was given to private agencies through tendering process. Earlier, people used to face problems due to lack of toilets. To overcome the problem, Telangana government began the construction of toilets in proportion to the population. Besides roads and drainages, parks and tourism places like manair river front development programme have been taken up to entertain the people, he said and promised to develop the Karimnagar town in all fronts.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector K Shashanka, MCK Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the programme.

