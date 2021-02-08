TS govt issues order to implement 10 per cent reservations for EWS

The orders were issued in accordance with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement to implement the EWS reservations, as per the 103rd amendment to the Indian Constitution in 2019 by the Centre.

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued orders for implementing 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for admissions into all educational institutions in the State and also in respect of initial appointments to the posts in services under the State. The orders were issued in accordance with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement to implement the EWS reservations, as per the 103rd amendment to the Indian Constitution in 2019 by the Centre.

Necessary amendments to rules and guidelines in this regard, will be issued by the General Administration Department and the Education department separately, duly following the criteria and guidelines prescribed by the Union government.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 provides reservations for the EWS of society in higher educational institutions, including private institutions whether aided or un-aided by the State, other than the minority educational institutions referred to in Article 30 of the Constitution of India. The Constitution also provides for reservations for persons from EWS in posts in initial appointments in services under the State. Accordingly, the Centre prescribed eligibility criteria to get the benefit of 10 per cent reservation in admissions into educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) citizens excluding the SC, ST and the socially and educationally Backward Classes (BCs).

