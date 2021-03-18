TS govt providing quality education to poor students: Harish Rao

While the total number of Residential Schools in 2014 was 298, the number had risen to 970 now which is an indication of the progress made in the field of education, the Minister said

Hyderabad: The State government has strengthened the foundations of the education system in the State, with international standards being provided free of cost to poor and backward class students.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said such has been the transformation in government educational institutions that parents are now eager to send their children to study in residential schools which are as competitive as corporate schools in terms of providing quality education. “While the number of students in private schools is decreasing, the number of students in Government Residential Schools is increasing. Students from our State are securing better ranks nationally in CAT, Medicine and Engineering admissions. Students educated in Residential Schools are excelling not only academically but also in sports and culture,” he said.

While the total number of Residential Schools in 2014 was 298, the number had risen to 970 now which is an indication of the progress made in the field of education, the Minister said, and pointed out that the government was spending Rs.1 lakh a year on each student. “The government is providing education and text books free of cost to Intermediate students in Telangana, which is not the case in any other State. Due to this, every year, 1,80,750 students studying in 404 Government Junior Colleges are reaping the benefits. The total number of students pursuing education in all categories of Residential Schools during the academic year 2019-20 was 4,29,686,” he said.

