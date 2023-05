| Ssc Public Examinations 2023 Results Will Be Declared On Wednesday

The SSC Public Examinations 2023 results will be declared on Wednesday at 12 noon by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:28 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations 2023 results will be declared on Wednesday.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results at 12 noon. Students can check the result on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in

As many as 4,94,620 students including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls applied for Class X exams that were held from April 3 to 13.