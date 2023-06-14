Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam: 12 malpractice cases booked in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Twelve malpractice cases in Nirmal district were booked during conduct of the first-year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations on Wednesday. A total of 1,63,133 students registered for the Mathematics paper-IA, Botany paper-I and political science paper-I, and 1,51,329 appeared for the exam in the forenoon.

Similarly, 68,665 second-year intermediate students registered for Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II and Political Science paper-II and 63,273 attended the exam in the afternoon. The Board of Intermediate Education said both the exams were conducted smoothly and peacefully, without any untoward incidents.