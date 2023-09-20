TS TET 2023: Initial key released on Wednesday

Candidates can submit their objections, if any, on the initial key through the link provided on the website till 5 pm on September 23
Hyderabad: Initial key of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) conducted on September 15 has been released on Wednesday and the same can be downloaded from the website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in/.
Candidates can submit their objections, if any, on the initial key through the link provided on the website till 5 pm on September 23. Objections submitted in any other form other than through the link will not be considered. As announced earlier, the TS TET results will be declared on September 27.