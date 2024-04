TS TET registrations extended until April 20

Those who have already applied can edit their application between April 11 and 20.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 01:39 PM

Hyderabad: The last date to register for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 has been extended up to April 20.

Earlier, the last date was April 10.

Online applications can be submitted on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/. Those who have already applied can edit their application between April 11 and 20.