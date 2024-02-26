Teacher Eligibility Test to be conducted twice a year starting this year

Hyderabad: The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted twice a year starting this year, once in June and December.

The TET will be conducted irrespective of the issuance of the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for recruitment of teachers in government and local body schools in the State.

The National Council for Teacher Education has already directed States to hold TET twice a year besides extending the validity of the scores secured in the test from seven years to lifetime. Currently, the TET comprising of two papers is being held once in a year with the last such test being held in September 2023.

The paper-I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, whereas paper-II is for a persons who want to work as a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to be a teacher either for Classes I to V or Classes VI to VIII have to appear for both paper-I and II.

So far, candidates who completed two year BEd or DEd courses or to enhance their score appeared for the TET. Henceforth, in service teachers seeking promotion as the school assistant in government and local body schools are also required to take the TET. The decision of the government to hold TET twice a year will aid teachers seeking promotions.

Meanwhile, the Education department is drawing up plans to issue a DSC notification for filling over 11, 000 teacher posts in two to three days. The recruitment examination is expected to be conducted after Parliament elections in the month of May.

However, this time, the DSC notification is being planned before the conduct of the TET as the test was conducted in September 2023. As per latest decision, teacher aspirants can appear for the TET in June and upload the score for DSC recruitment after announcement of the result, officials said.

Twenty percentage weightage will be given to scores obtained in the TS TET, AP TET or CTET for teachers’ recruitment through the DSC notification.