TS will not progress under warring Congress leaders rule: Harish Rao

Addressing the Party cadre in Andole during an extensive party workers' meeting on Tuesday, the Finance Minister has said the BRS leaders will focus on the functioning of the government because they would stay united and follow the words of the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Sangareddy: Finance Minsiter T Harish Rao has said Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will work under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while the Congress Party leaders will fight between them for every small thing.

Addressing the Party cadre in Andole during an extensive party workers’ meeting on Tuesday, the Finance Minister has said the BRS leaders will focus on the functioning of the government because they would stay united and follow the words of the Chief Minister. Stating that the Congress candidate from Andole Damodara Raja Narasimha was disappointed as the high command denied the seat to to one of his followers, Rao said that there were 32 leaders aspiring to be Chief Ministers in the Telangana Congress which indicates how divided the Party is. He further said that such continuous differences within the ruling Paty would do injustice to the people of the State.

“Why should we vote for such warring political leaders? he questioned. The Minster has suggested the Party cadre explain to people how such a Party halts the progress of the State. While Damdora Raja Narasimha promised to get the Patancheru seat to one candidate, he has said that few other leaders promised the ticket to different persons which results in commotion in the Party. The Minister has said that a section of Congress leaders were accusing other sections of leaders that the Patancheru seat was sold out for Rs 100 crore. Asking the BRS leaders to be wary of such Party leaders and Parties, he observed that doesn’t such parties sell the State’s interests to others.

The Minister has assured merging Regode, Alladurgam and Tekmal Mandals, which were in Medak now, in Sangareddy district to keep the entire Constituency in one district. Rao has called upon the cadre to take the benefits listed in BRS’s manifesto to people by explaining to every voter patiently.

The Minister has asked the leaders to respect the cadre and workers of the Opposition parties while campaigning. Rao has urged the Andole Constituency people to elect Chanti Kranthi Kiran for the second consecutive time since he is a local leader and stays available for people. MP BB Patil, former MLC Farooq Hussain, senior leader Patlolla Jaipal Reddy and others were present.