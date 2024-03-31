Work for my victory for 40 days, I will work for you for 5 years: Venkatrami Reddy

Addressing the Party cadre in Ramaympet on Sunday, Venkatrami Reddy said he had worked as an officer at the highest level for 25 years in Telangana which includes 11 years in Medak district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 04:13 PM

Medak Lok Sabha Constituency P Venkatrami Reddy

Medak: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate from Medak Lok Sabha Constituency P Venkatrami Reddy has called upon the Party cadre to work for the next 40 days for his victory, assuring to serve them for the next 5 years.

Addressing the Party cadre in Ramaympet on Sunday, Venkatrami Reddy said he had worked as an officer at the highest level for 25 years in Telangana which includes 11 years in Medak district. Since he is well aware of how to get funds from the State and Centre as well, Reddy has said that he would certainly get more funds to Medak Lok Sabha Constituency by using his knowledge of administration and good offices.

He has called upon the Party cadre to avenge the loss in the Medak assembly segment by scoring over Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Former Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy has called upon the party cadre to teach a lesson to Congress as it failed to keep the promises made even after completing 100 days of their rule. Since the BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had lost the assembly election with a huge margin in Dubbak, she has said that the BJP candidate would be no contest for BRS in the Lok Sabha election.