TSCC to set up Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSCC) said it will launch a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. It will focus on emerging technologies like 5G, IoT and drone.

It also signed an MoU with Telangana Association for Skill and Knowledge (TASK ) for executing Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Scheme 2 for unemployed youth in Telangana. TSSC will be responsible for assessments and certification. TSSC, the awarding body for the National Skills Qualification Framework, will also scale up the training of trainers and assessors centres.

TSSC organised the `Telecom Manthan 2022” in Hyderabad on Wednesday to bring together the government, industry, and skilling entities to discuss skilling in Telangana. The event focused on Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, new ESDM schemes, National Education Policy, National Credit Framework and new technologies such as 5G and IoT. IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy attended the event.

“Telangana is a State of potential for India. The youth are driven and eager to learn new-age technologies. We are focused on providing high-level skills and bridging the workforce demand for the growth of the 5G ecosystem in India,” said Arvind Bali, TSCC CEO.

TSSC aims to train one lakh youth in three years in 5G technology related skills. The telecom sector is expected to grow at 30-40% and many job opportunities are imminent. TSSC is in talks with institutes to open skill labs.