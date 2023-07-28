Telangana Govt issues orders for IAS transfers

09:11 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Officer on Special Duty for Municipal Administration P Katyayani Devi is transferred and posted as director of Mines and Geology, duly relieving D Ronald Rose from Full-Additional Charge of the post.

As per the orders issued on Friday, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district additional collector (local bodies) Hemanta Keshav Patil has been appointed as the additional collector (local bodies) of Nalgonda district. He will replace Khushboo Gupta who has been posted as the additional collector (local bodies) of Adilabad district.

Yadadri Bhongir district additional collector (local bodies) Deepak Tiwari is transferred and posted as the additional collector (local bodies) of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Veera Reddy, Special Grade Deputy Collector at the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, has been appointed as the additional collector (local bodies) of Yadadri Bhongir district.