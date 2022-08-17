TSERC seeks suggestions on draft amendments to GTCS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has invited suggestions or comments from stakeholders and public on the draft amendment to the general terms and conditions of supply (GTCS) on or before September 8, 2022 till 5 pm.

The Commission is seeking suggestions as it has received several representations from stakeholders’ mainly high-tension (HT) consumers for making amendments to the GTCS for enhancement of power supply capacity at 11 kV and 33 kV for common and independent dedicated feeders.

The two TS Discoms – TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL have also submitted their representations for amendment of certain clauses of GTCS.

The Commission found merit in these representations and recognized the need to amend the existing GTCS so as to meet the growing power demands from industrial sector in the State with minimum hurdles in the matter of providing service lines and augmenting the substation capacities in line with standards being updated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) from time to time.

The interest of higher revenues to the distribution licensees through higher sales of energy to the industrial sector is also considered important.

After examining the relevant technical and commercial aspects, the Commission decided to initiate proceedings for making appropriate amendments to the GTCS. The proposed draft amendment to GTCS is placed on the Commission’s website: www.tserc.gov.in.

The suggestions or comments must be addressed to the Commission Secretary, TSERC, 5th floor, Singareni Bhavan in Red Hills, Hyderabad-500004 or send email to secy@tserc.gov.in.