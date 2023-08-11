TSMDC Nominated for Direct Collaborations on Lithium Access in Latin America: KTR

| Tsmdc Nominated To Enter Into Direct Collaborations For Access To Lithium And Other Minerals In Latin American Countries Says Kt Rama Rao

Rama Rao said the Telangana Government was working to secure supplies of lithium salts as emphasis was on build EV and ESS ecosystem.

Hyderabad: Telangana has taken another unique initiative in the country by nominating the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) to directly collaborate for securing access to Lithium and other minerals in Latin American countries, through joint venture partners.

This initiative was taken up to ensure a sustainable supply of batteries and raw materials crucial for advanced cell chemistry manufacturing ecosystem. This was disclosed by, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Friday.

Rama Rao said the Telangana Government was working to secure supplies of lithium salts as emphasis was on build EV and ESS ecosystem. “I don’t think any other State as dreamed as big and imagined as big to take this kind of step forward,” Rama Rao said while speaking at the Evolve – A Unique Conclave on Advanced Battery Technologies.

The Minister said sustainable and shared mobility was the future of India. Telangana was leading the way in driving India’s Innovative growth story. The State’s network of institutions in innovation comprising T – Works, T -Hub, We-Hub, TASK, TSIC and others were leading the innovation ecosystem in the State, he said.

Hyderabad emerged as the preferred destination for setting up research and development, design and engineering facilities. Amara Raja‘s Evolve and Innovation centre would further enrich the dynamic innovation system in the State, the Minister said.

India’s demand for ACC batteries was projected to be 260 Giga watt hours by 2030. Sixty percent of this domestic demand was expected to be manufactured in India by 2030 and of this, Telangana aims to host about 30 giga watt hour capacity lithium ion giga factories by 2030, he said.

Creating a successful domestic ecosystem for battery manufacturing requires lot of government support and planning for both demand and supply chain value ends. And, State Governments have key role to play in this and towards this, the Telangana Government launched the Telangana Mobility Valley, a first of its kind initiative in India, he said.

Hyderabad today emerged as the vaccine capital of three world and 33 percent of global vaccines were being produced from the city. Thus was possible due to the Genome Valley that was set up two decades ago.

“Now, there is lot similarity here. The Telangana Mobility Valley with Amara Raja betting big on the Mobility Valley, which will comprise of four manufacturing clusters to facilitate companies across different segments, including electric vehicles, advanced cell chemistry, batteries, hydrogen fuel cells and engineering and research facilities all coming together to make India a hub for electrification,” Rama Rao said.

Zaheerabad and Sitarampur have been identified as electric vehicle and components manufacturing clusters. Enkathala in Vikarabad district, has been designated as Research and Innovation cluster.

India’s first energy park with Amara Raja as it’s anchor, has been set up in Divitipally and the construction was taking up at brisk pace, the Minister said. Telangana has a rich ecosystem of companies involved in EVs and energy storage sectors.

As a State, lot of investment was made in developing supportive industrial infrastructure capable of hosting hi-tech manufacturing sectors, he said.

This apart, the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation project has obtained the necessary Environment Clerance and this would facilitate in supplying water for domestic and industrial consumption, besides irrigation requirements, Rama Rao added.