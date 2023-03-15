TSPSC cancels Assistant Engineer recruitment exam after question paper leak

TSPSC said the Commission, after careful examination of the FIR registered by the CCS, Hyderabad with regard to leakage of the question papers of the exam, had decided to cancel the exam held on March 5

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:01 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled the examination held on March 5 for the recruitment of assistant engineers, municipal assistant engineers, technical officers and junior technical officers in various engineering departments.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the TSPSC said the Commission, after careful examination of the First Information Report registered by the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad with regard to leakage of the question papers of the exam, had decided to cancel the exam held on March 5. A fresh date for conducting the examination would be announced later, it said.

The TSPSC had issued a notification on September 12 last year for 837 vacancies including posts of assistant engineers, municipal assistant engineers, technical officers and junior technical officers in various engineering departments.

In response to the notification, 74,478 candidates applied, of whom 68,257 downloaded the hall tickets and 54,917 appeared for the examination, which was conducted in 162 centres in seven districts in the State.