TSPSC releases general ranking list for recruitment to various posts

A list of candidates shortlisted for verification of certificates will be announced in due course, TSPSC said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 10:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released the General Ranking List (GRL) for recruitment to various posts in different departments.

The GRL for posts of town planning building overseer in MA&UD department, drugs inspector in Drugs Control Administration department, horticulture officer in Horticulture department, librarian under control of Commissionerates of Intermediate and Technical Education, and assistant motor vehicles inspector in the Transport department are available on TSPSC’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

The GRL for posts of agriculture officer in the Agriculture and Co-operative department have also been released on the Commission’s website.

The lists have been prepared based on the merit secured by candidates in the recruitment examinations and as per the existing rules and procedures framed and followed by the Commission, the TSPSC said. A list of candidates shortlisted for verification of certificates will be announced in due course, it added.