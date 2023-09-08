TSPSC releases qualification and service weightage marks for physiotherapist posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

TSPSC hosted a list of qualification and service weightage marks of candidates who appeared for the computer-based recruitment test for posts of physiotherapist.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday hosted a list of qualification and service weightage marks of candidates who appeared for the computer-based recruitment test for posts of physiotherapist in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad on its website https://tspsc.gov.in/.

Candidates have been directed to submit their objections on the weightage marks with proper proof along with their service and qualification certificates at TSPSC’s office from September 11 to 13 between 11 am and 5 pm. Objections received after the due date will not be considered.

Requests for fresh uploading of service and qualification certificates would not be permitted in case of candidates who have not uploaded earlier, the TSPSC said.