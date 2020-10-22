TSPSC selects 167 Assistant Professors for Government medical colleges

All the selected candidates would be posted across various teaching hospitals in the State that come under Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has completed the selection of 167 posts of Assistant Professors for various Government Medical Colleges in Telangana.

The recruitment of Assistant Professors in the State by TSPSC was delayed for a long time due to legal issues. All the selected candidates would be posted across various teaching hospitals in the State that come under Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

On Thursday, TSPSC Chairman, Ghanta Chakrapani took to Twitter to break the news of selection. “I am happy to announce that TSPSC today approved selection list of 167 Assistant professors for Government Medical Colleges in Medical and Health department. Hope this new batch of teaching faculty will help in improving health services in the State,” he tweeted.

