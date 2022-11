| Tspsc To Conduct Recruitment Test For Women And Child Welfare Officer On Jan 3 2023

TSPSC to conduct recruitment test for Women and Child Welfare Officer on Jan 3, 2023

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:21 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the computer-based recruitment test for the post of Women and Child Welfare Officer including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, and Manager of Warehouse in Women Development and Child Welfare department on January 3, 2023.

Candidates can download the hall tickets from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week before the examination date.

Also Read TSPSC to conduct recruitment test for Food Safety Officer on Nov 7