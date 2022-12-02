TSPSC to release final key for Food Safety Officer recruitment test on Dec 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the final key for the test conducted for recruitment to Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Private Medicine, Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ on December 5.

The Commission has already made available the response sheets of the candidates who appeared for the computer based recruitment test on November 7. After the test, the preliminary key were hosted on the Commission’s website on November 15 and objections were received on the same between November 16 and 20.

Objections were verified by the experts committee and the final key of the examination were based on the recommendations of the committee, the TSPSC said on Friday. No further objections would be entertained on the final key, it added.